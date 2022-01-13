Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €117.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($132.95) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €69.00 ($78.41) target price on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €134.00 ($152.27) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($117.05) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Krones in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €98.25 ($111.65).

Shares of ETR KRN opened at €94.00 ($106.82) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €94.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is €88.07. Krones has a fifty-two week low of €64.30 ($73.07) and a fifty-two week high of €99.60 ($113.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -276.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

