TD Asset Management Inc. Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 138,628 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,133 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $12,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Lennar by 161.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.75.

NYSE LEN opened at $107.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $117.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.89 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

