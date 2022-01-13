GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) will announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GrowGeneration’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. GrowGeneration posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GrowGeneration will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GrowGeneration.
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 387.6% in the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 34.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $249,000. Professional Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter worth $10,037,000. 39.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $11.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 2.65. GrowGeneration has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $67.75.
GrowGeneration Company Profile
GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
