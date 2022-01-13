TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 537,684 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Halliburton worth $11,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,412,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $55,773,000 after purchasing an additional 250,123 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Halliburton by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 407,273 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 231,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,813 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HAL opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.37 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.91%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

