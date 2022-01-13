$1.05 EPS Expected for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $1.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.65 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AOSL shares. Benchmark started coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

In other news, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.90, for a total value of $236,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,659 shares of company stock worth $2,990,777. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 79.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 25.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 84.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 123.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $50.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.63. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $64.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.49.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.