Analysts Expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to Announce -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.25). SmileDirectClub posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 211.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.76). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $137.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 11.91% and a negative return on equity of 45.13%. SmileDirectClub’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on SDC. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $2.03 on Monday. SmileDirectClub has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $788.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.10.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $89,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth $56,000. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

