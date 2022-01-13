Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 3,028 Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,277,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,201,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 89,751 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 420,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,052,000 after purchasing an additional 56,667 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 119,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 115,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 67,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $5,978,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total value of $4,376,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $90.98 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $58.37 and a 12-month high of $93.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business had revenue of $623.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 85.46%.

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.84.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.