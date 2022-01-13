Morgan Stanley Increases Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $165.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EMN. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

EMN opened at $122.89 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.60.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.2% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 33,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the third quarter worth $445,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

