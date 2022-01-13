Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 60,249 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 270,336 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Nutanix worth $10,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 3,822.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Nutanix by 241.9% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTNX. OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Nutanix from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Shares of NTNX opened at $30.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $378.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Duston Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $492,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

