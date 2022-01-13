Morgan Stanley Increases Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target to $165.00

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Eastman Chemical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.08.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

NYSE:EMN opened at $122.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.60. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.54.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.