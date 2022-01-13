Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,426 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.51% of EVO Payments worth $9,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,616,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after buying an additional 115,973 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,190,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,759,000 after buying an additional 666,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 57.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVO Payments stock opened at $24.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -276.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $24.83. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $31.99.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

EVOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded EVO Payments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Northcoast Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

