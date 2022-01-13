Keybank National Association OH Sells 343 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRST. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 28,984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $34.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.51. The stock has a market cap of $670.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.12. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $44.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.40 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 31.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 5,448 shares of company stock worth $177,889 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.