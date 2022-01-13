The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $15,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,239,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,935,000 after purchasing an additional 215,779 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,924,000 after purchasing an additional 33,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,560,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,061,000 after purchasing an additional 27,801 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,434,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,396,000 after purchasing an additional 102,400 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,854,000 after purchasing an additional 104,573 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.55 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $56.78 and a one year high of $91.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

