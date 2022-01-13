Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up to $17.02

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $17.50. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 32 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XPOF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $14.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.83.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.16.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $40.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

