Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) to Hold

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clover Health Investments Corp. is a healthcare technology company. It uses its proprietary technology platform to collect, structure and analyze health and behavioral data to improve medical outcomes and lower costs for patients. Clover Health Investments Corp., formerly known as Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III, is based in Calif. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.29. Clover Health Investments has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $28.85.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $427.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.01 million. On average, analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya acquired 1,739,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $812,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $1,163,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $366,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter worth $1,340,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments during the third quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

