Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$69.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$69.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$63.14.

CNQ opened at C$61.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of C$47.73. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$28.67 and a 12-month high of C$61.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.46.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.06, for a total transaction of C$2,387,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,175,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$62,395,152.69. Also, Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.82, for a total value of C$2,891,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,845,982.83. Insiders have sold a total of 287,329 shares of company stock worth $15,541,356 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

