Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aziyo Biologics Inc.is a regenerative medicine company. It focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. The company operates principally in Roswell, Georgia; and Richmond, California. Aziyo Biologics Inc.is based in Silver Spring, Maryland. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AZYO. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aziyo Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aziyo Biologics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.74. Aziyo Biologics has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $11.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 million. Aziyo Biologics had a negative return on equity of 140.59% and a negative net margin of 43.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($15.79) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Highcape Capital, L.P. bought 412,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $1,749,996.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Englese bought 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,938.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aziyo Biologics by 73.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchview Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aziyo Biologics in the second quarter worth about $288,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

