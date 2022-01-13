Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is a provider of secure information-delivery services with Software-as-a-Service platform. It offers eFax, Consensus Unite, Consensus Signal and jSign. Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. is based in LOS ANGELES. “

CCSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CCSI stock opened at 59.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 60.09. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of 34.81 and a 12 month high of 69.31.

