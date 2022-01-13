Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $10.47 Million Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 617,719 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,687 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Old National Bancorp worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONB. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONB opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.24. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

