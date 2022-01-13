Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,681 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of Oasis Petroleum worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 625 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

OAS stock opened at $137.79 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $139.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.01.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $402.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

