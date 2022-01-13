Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Littelfuse worth $11,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,461,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,149,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $292,771,000 after acquiring an additional 100,145 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 754,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 560,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen upped their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.60.

LFUS stock opened at $305.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.59 and a 12-month high of $334.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $311.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.39.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $539.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In related news, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 9,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $2,900,898.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,726,692. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

