Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 7,130 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of Tetra Tech worth $11,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 36.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

In related news, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.03, for a total transaction of $76,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $152.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

