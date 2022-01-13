The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Insider Mario J. Gabelli Sells 5,000 Shares

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

GCV stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $7.21.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 9.9%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 54.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 39,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 79.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 29.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 89,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 20,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 24.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,723 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 156,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.21% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

