ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Acquires 19,400 Shares

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 19,400 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $20,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 8,235 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $8,399.70.

On Friday, January 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,529 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $23,204.87.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,494 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $9,683.88.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 500,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $475,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 230,000 shares of ServiceSource International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SREV opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 1.87. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.58 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.66%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SREV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in ServiceSource International in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 14.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 3.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 791,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in ServiceSource International by 11.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServiceSource International

ServiceSource International, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A.

