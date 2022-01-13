Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,171 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,993,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888,961 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,388,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $752,140,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,898,000 after buying an additional 87,175 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,910,000 after buying an additional 412,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 932 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $68,455.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,563 shares of company stock valued at $19,736,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $66.86 on Thursday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $37.38 and a 1 year high of $85.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 115.28, a PEG ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

