frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 286,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,020 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.34% of frontdoor worth $12,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FTDR opened at $38.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.46. frontdoor, inc. has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $58.94.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.46 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 1,514.29%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter L. Cella acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $176,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on FTDR. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of frontdoor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

