Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Separately, Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Atlas Technical Consultants stock opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. Atlas Technical Consultants has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $15.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.60 million. Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 4,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $49,110.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Walter George Powell acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $91,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,063 shares of company stock valued at $274,509 in the last three months. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATCX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 8.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 10,978.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 672,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 666,603 shares during the period. 22.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

