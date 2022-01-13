AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

AppHarvest stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AppHarvest has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppHarvest will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 23.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of AppHarvest by 12.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AppHarvest by 3.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in AppHarvest by 109.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. 41.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

