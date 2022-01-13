Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Goodyear’s acquisition of Cooper Tire strengthens the firm's leadership position in the global tire industry. Buyout of Raben Tire and TireHub joint venture with Bridgestone bodes well for Goodyear’s long-term prospects. The firm's new capital venture fund, Goodyear Ventures, which intends to advance future mobility solutions over the next decade, buoys its future prospects. However, surging raw material costs and high R&D expenses are likely to clip Goodyear’s margins. Rising competition and unfavorable forex translations are other headwinds. The company also anticipates to be impacted by non-cash costs in the upcoming quarters triggered by the merger with Cooper Tire. Elevated leverage is also a concern. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GT opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $24.89.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 54,302 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $1,188,127.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $845,094.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,034,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,114,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639,892 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,081,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195,015 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,781,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,671,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,184 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

