Truist Securities Increases ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Price Target to $135.00

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Securities from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s previous close.

ICFI has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $101.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.13. ICF International has a 52-week low of $75.44 and a 52-week high of $108.23.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $394.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Wasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $511,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,406 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,902 in the last ninety days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ICF International during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 14,091.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ICF International by 582.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ICF International during the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 20.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.