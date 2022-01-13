Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) by 59.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 63.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 710.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 90.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

HYFM stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $123.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

