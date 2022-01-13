Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMHC. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after buying an additional 652,265 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after purchasing an additional 469,352 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 22.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,360,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,357,000 after purchasing an additional 429,435 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 60.3% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,131,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after purchasing an additional 425,485 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 39,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $1,376,749.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,755 shares of company stock worth $7,682,975 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

NYSE TMHC opened at $31.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

