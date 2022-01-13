Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,086 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 29.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.71 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

