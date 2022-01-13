Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,820 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Cars.com worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cars.com during the second quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter worth $63,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth $104,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cars.com during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 39,200.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARS opened at $16.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.73 and a 12-month high of $19.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.69 and a beta of 2.13.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $156.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.39 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

CARS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cars.com in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Cars.com from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cars.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Cars.com Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

