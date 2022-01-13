Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 10,963 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,278 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA stock opened at $217.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.37. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $185.26 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73, a PEG ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.51.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.70.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

