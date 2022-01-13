Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $745,000 in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVNA. FMR LLC raised its position in Carvana by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,777,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,624,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carvana by 32.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,663,000 after acquiring an additional 372,148 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Carvana by 5.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,622,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,510,000 after buying an additional 365,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,231,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,259,000 after buying an additional 316,844 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 61,177.8% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 311,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,139,000 after buying an additional 311,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.93, for a total transaction of $2,067,209.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,602 shares of company stock worth $5,167,703. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $335.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.85.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $177.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $254.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.54. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of -122.43 and a beta of 2.22. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $171.81 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

