Advisory Services Network LLC Has $304,000 Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at about $163,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $63.43 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.59.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

