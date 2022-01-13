William J. Peters Sells 16,000 Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $406,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $25.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.72. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $25.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after buying an additional 415,515 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after buying an additional 274,476 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 243,749 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after buying an additional 185,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,092.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after buying an additional 180,428 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

