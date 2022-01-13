PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Huntsman by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 41,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Huntsman by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.17.

NYSE:HUN opened at $37.52 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $37.56.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

