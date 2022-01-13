Brokerages Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Post $0.10 EPS

Analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.23. Goosehead Insurance posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

GSHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.63.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,243,709.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $426,543.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $107.05 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 281.72, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.56.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

