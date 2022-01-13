H Eric Bolton, Jr. Sells 4,335 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total value of $929,814.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $216.73 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.0875 dividend. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 67.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

