International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,774 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,075,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $260,889,000 after purchasing an additional 124,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,341,000 after purchasing an additional 154,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in International Bancshares by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,120,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 77,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Finally, Tamar Securities LLC boosted its position in International Bancshares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 510,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after purchasing an additional 22,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Bancshares stock opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.18. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 39.82%.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

