Bank of America Raises II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target to $80.00

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

IIVI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut shares of II-VI from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI has a 12 month low of $54.35 and a 12 month high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.80.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. II-VI had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $795.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Corasanti sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $558,231.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,370 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,096 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 5.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the second quarter worth about $1,382,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in II-VI during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new position in II-VI during the third quarter worth about $4,576,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in II-VI by 12.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

