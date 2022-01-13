Truist Lowers Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to $75.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target lowered by Truist from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Barclays cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised Lightspeed POS to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.00.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 3.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.54, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $33.82 and a 1 year high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.