$3.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce sales of $3.35 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $3.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full year sales of $12.63 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.70 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $14.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $16.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.55.

BAX opened at $86.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $88.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 46.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

