HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $21.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 45,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 50,455 shares of company stock worth $520,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

