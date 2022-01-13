10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 54.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 28.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 99.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 24.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,067,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,844 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on TXG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

NASDAQ TXG opened at $118.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.60. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.84 and a twelve month high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.25, for a total value of $2,418,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $249,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,402 shares of company stock worth $39,350,550 over the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

