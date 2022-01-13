Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 732 Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.07% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 16,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

TPVG stock opened at $17.50 on Thursday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The firm has a market cap of $542.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.61.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 79.42% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

