Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.96 Million Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,450 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE MDU opened at $30.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.79. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.91 and a 52-week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.50%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

