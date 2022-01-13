White Pine Investment CO Has $7.43 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

White Pine Investment CO lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,533 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Apple by 68.6% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 583,160 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,861,000 after acquiring an additional 237,361 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,808,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 19.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 113,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after acquiring an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 107,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.24.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $175.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.98 and its 200-day moving average is $153.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

